Services for Theron “Butch” Gene Barnes, 72, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Thursday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Barnes died Thursday, March 12, at a Temple hospital.
He was born April 7, 1947, in Temple to Theron Maurice and Wilma Jean Quinn Barnes. He graduated from Temple High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. His military awards include the Purple Heart. He worked for Sears.
Survivors include his wife, Myra Barnes of Temple; two sons, Joe Barnes of Temple and Robert Goodman of Hewitt; three daughters, Sharon Stokes and Dawn Oxford, both of Temple, and Margie Birkes of Moody; a sister, Pam Beeson of Temple; and 14 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.