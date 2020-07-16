Services for Jack Kennedy Sauls, 59, of Temple will be noon Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with Bishop Shelton Rhodes officiating.
Mr. Sauls died Sunday, July 12, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Nov. 8, 1960, to Frank Charles and Ruth Linda Thomas Sauls in Temple. He was a lifelong resident of Temple and graduated from Temple High School. He married Tonya Newman on May 11, 2018. He worked for ER Carpenter for 10 years and Wilson Art International for 21 years.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Jarrell Sauls of Austin and Dominique Marshall of Temple; a daughter, Chaunta Williams of Trout, La.; three brothers, Leonard Sauls of Como, Michael Sauls of Round Rock and Peter Sauls of Temple; three sisters, Delia Mae Moore, Deloise Wright and Maxine Bell, all of Temple; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.