Jeannie Chavez
Jeannie Chavez, 81, of Cypress, TX, formerly of Temple, TX passed away on March 26, 2022. She was born in Chattanooga, TN on September 19, 1940. Jeannie graduated from Polk County High School in 1958. She served in the US Air Force as a Dental/Training Specialist for 4 years being honorably discharged in 1965. She received her A.D.Ns from Cooke County College in Gainesville, TX in 1977. She was a Registered Nurse at Scott & White Hospital for her career except for a 4-year stint at the Olin E. Teague Veteran’s Center in Temple. She retired from nursing in 2002. She was passionate about reading, puzzles, and spending time with close friends. She was always ready for a shopping trip and a tea party. Her greatest pride was her children and grandchildren. She loved sharing pictures and updates of their accomplishments whether you knew them or not. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Melinda Chavez; daughter and son-in-law, Jill and Mike Rohde; and her grandchildren Elizabeth Chavez, Emily Dodd, Erin Chavez, Max Rohde and Julia Rohde. She is preceded in death by her mother, Nora Epperson, and her brother, Charlie Epperson. Private services will be held. Family and Friends may leave online condolences at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/10661072.
Paid Obituary