Sylvia Evelyn Buchanan
Sylvia Evelyn Buchanan, age 89, of Belton passed from this life during the early morning hours of Friday, January 20th, 2023, at Stoney Brook of Belton. She was born on the 22nd day of April 1933 in Rockport, Massachusetts to parents Moses and Anna Manninen (Salo).
Sylvia has been a resident of Temple and Belton for many years. She married Earl Buchanan. She will be deeply missed by many friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents Moses and Anna, husband Earl, brothers Moses Manninen, David Manninen, Richard Manninen, Walter Manninen, and Robert Manninen, as well as sisters Mariam Menzel, Elenor Michon, and Helen Taylor. She is also preceded in death by one great-grandchild.
Sylvia leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons Earl Buchanan Jr. and Scott Buchanan, daughters Annmarie Travis, Barbara Schultz and husband Jim, Karen Garcia and husband Rick, LouAnn Christie, and Kelly Hubik and husband George. She also leaves behind sixteen grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, California on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family asked that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (ALZ.org).
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
