Jean Helen Cunningham
Jean Helen Cunningham (nee Fogelson) died March 9, 2020 in Temple, TX at the age of 89
She was born in Rochester, MN on July 26, 1930 and graduated from Lourdes High School and St. Mary’s School of Nursing. She married Dr. Richard D. Cunningham on July 31, 1954 and her work as a cardia care nurse and pediatric intensive care nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital was highly regarded. After living in Minnesota and Hawaii, Jean and her husband settled in Temple, where she raised four daughters, enjoyed a wide circle of friends, and devoted many years of service to the Child Life Program at Scott and White. She was a founding member of the Roncalli Women’s Group at St. Luke’s Catholic Church and dedicated countless hours of needlework and conversation to the Wildflower Quilt Guild. She was a skilled seamstress and an avid reader, and passed along a love of literature and an impressive array of hand-knit items to her nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Richard Cunningham of Temple, her children Kathleen Baird and husband David of San Antonio, Linda Wallace and husband Brett of Topeka, KS, Sheila Cunningham of Temple, and Patty Sayes and husband Kyle of Lake Jackson. She treasured Patsy Coufal of Temple and Sharon Meacham of Temple as part of her family.
Her grandchildren include Lauren Baird and husband Robert Trottmann of San Antonio, Michael Baird and wife Colleen of Midway, Utah, Katherine Thomas and husband Michael of Aldie, VA, Andrew Baird and wife Jenni of Ada, MI, Emily Nelson and husband Adam of Taipei, Taiwan, Erin Appuhn and husband Chris of Topeka, KS, Brian Wallace and wife Lizzi of Aledo, Kevin Sayes of Lake Jackson, and Stuart Sayes of Austin.
Jean had fourteen great-grandchildren who loved to wear the hats she knitted for them and eat the candy she stocked on her kitchen counter. They looked forward to the thoughtful cards she sent for every holiday, and they are fortunate to inherit her homemade sweaters as well as her sense of humor. They are Helen and Huck Baird Trottmann of San Antonio, Elliot and Levi Baird of Midway, Toby, Mabel, and Maisie Thomas of Aldie, Audrey, Thomas, and Allison Appuhn of Topeka, Annalise and Isaac Baird of Ada, MI, and Ben and Sam Wallace of Aledo.
She was a caring and attentive aunt to her nieces and nephews, including Richard Crowl, David Crowl, Barbara Olson, Mark Crowl, Karen Johnson, and Beth Dittbenner.
She was preceded in death by her parents Gabriel and Corinne Fogelson and her sister Margaret Crowl.
The family will hold a private service to celebrate her life. They ask that memorials be made to Child Life at McLane Children’s Hospital or to St. Luke’s Catholic Church.
www.scanioharperfuneralhome.com
Paid Obituary