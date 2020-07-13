Services for Felipe Lopez Jr., 37, of Austin will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Lopez died Wednesday, July 8, in Georgetown.
He was born Oct. 9, 1982, in Mexico to Felipe Lopez and Guadalupe Maya. He was a cook at El Corral Mexican Restaurant in Copperas Cove.
Survivors include his wife, Dalia Yanez Lopez; a son, Mathias Lopez; two brothers, Gervacio Lopez and Israel Lopez; and six sisters, Teresa Maya, Cecilia Ortiz, Ernestina Lopez, Susana Lopez, Guadalupe Lopez and Araceli Lopez.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.