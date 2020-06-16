BARTLETT — Services for Roberta E. Petrie, 90, of Holland will be at a later date.
Mrs. Petrie died Friday, June 12.
She was born Sept. 5, 1929, in Temple to Vera Mae and Wallace Houston Reed. She graduated from Holland High School. She received a bachelor’s degree from Southwestern University. She married Laurence Petrie in 1951. She was a teacher at Holland High School and in Henrietta. She also worked for Lone Star Gas Co. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and First United Methodist Church of Holland.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a daughter, Cathy Rector.
Survivors include a daughter, Paula Fagner; five grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Holland; or any charity.
Goodnight Funeral Home in Bartlett is in charge of arrangements.