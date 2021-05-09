Robert Burnell Payne, 86, of Troy, Texas, passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021, surrounded by loved ones in his final days. Visitation will be held Monday, May 10th from 5-8pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple, Texas. Memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 11th at 10am at the Troy First United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Roberts Cemetery just north of Troy.
Burnell was born to Lillie Wooten and Bill Payne at home in Troy, Texas, on April 10th, 1935. He graduated Troy High School in 1952, and married his high school sweetheart in 1955, June LaVon Payne. Upon graduating from high school, he worked for Randolph Lumber Yard while also pursuing education through Hieronymus Business School, before beginning a career in banking at First National Bank of Temple, Texas, all the while enlisting into the Army National Guard, and serving from 1956 to 1959. After 20 years in the banking industry, Burnell opened a joint auto dealership with Roy Gill, which they operated in Temple, Texas for several years. He then became a successful car salesman, most notably at Kuykendall Motors and Ancira RV, for nearly a decade. Later in life, Burnell became a small business operating a family-owned store in Troy called Payne Grocery and Mart from 1995 to 1997. Retirement finally came, but things didn’t slow down for him one bit. Burnell was commonly known around Troy for finely manicuring his lawn, attending Troy Trojan & Trojanette sporting events, worshiping at Troy First United Methodist Church, and, most importantly, spending time in fellowship with his family. He even continued to drive cars from auction for Temple car dealerships, all across the state, up until December 2019.
As a prominent member of the Troy community, he served on the Troy City Council from 1965 to 1968 and the Troy ISD School Board from 1969 to 1983. He also joined the Troy Masonic Lodge #640 AF&AM, and was later recognized for having served 63 years as a Mason. He was also a member of other various service organizations, including Lions Club and Temple Jaycees.
Burnell was a man of the people, and never met a stranger for long. Our family will forever be indebted to him for the kindness he showed, not only his family, but everyone who had the good fortune of calling him a friend or acquaintance. The entire family would gather for nearly two straight decades on Sunday afternoons for faith, great food, and lots of fun. As the patriarch of our family, he set the bar high and modeled to us how a father should treat his kids, grandkids, and people in general. A lifetime of constant change could never push him to falter from who he was at his core. His motto was simple, treat people right and you will be loved. In the end, he endured a challenging battle with cancer that officially began in the summer of 2020, and culminated with his passing in spring of 2021. Along the way, our family was extremely blessed to have crossed paths with caregivers and healthcare workers through two tremendously wholehearted home health and hospice services. From the bottom of our hearts, the Payne family would like to offer the most heartfelt thanks to both Tender Mercies and Amedisys.
Preceded in death by both his parents, his brother Billie James Payne, sisters Josedean Payne and Joanne Payne, and his daughter Angie Lanae Payne. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, June LaVon Payne; brother Milton Payne of Temple, his wife Jean Payne, niece Leshia Toliver, her husband Kurt Toliver, their daughter Shelby Toliver, niece Michelle Payne; daughter Phyllis Lynch of Troy, her husband Dr. Matt Lynch, grandson Tyler Lynch, great granddaughter Aubrey Lynch, great grandson Aiden Lynch, grandson Zachary Lynch, his wife Sara Lynch; daughter Connie Williamson of Salado, her husband Ted Williamson, granddaughter April Sudbury, her husband Aaron Sudbury; grandson Bradley Mikes, great granddaughter Lillie Mikes, great granddaughter Bella Mikes, grandson Jeremy Mikes, his wife Kacy Mikes, great grandson Colter Mikes, great granddaughter Kylie Mikes, granddaughter Shelley Martinez, her husband Terry Martinez, great granddaughter Angel Martinez, great granddaughter Sevy Martinez, grandson Kevin Williamson; son Kyle Payne of Troy, his wife Robin Payne, grandson Brandon Payne, his wife Cassi Payne, great granddaughter Bristol Payne, great granddaughter Caroline Payne, granddaughter Ashley Casey, her husband Whitlee Casey, granddaughter Maegan Payne; son Scott Payne of Salado; son Brett Payne of Round Rock, his wife Maggie Payne, granddaughter Harper Payne, granddaughter Hadley Payne.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Troy First United Methodist Church (https://www.troymethodist.org/).
