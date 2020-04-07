BELTON — Services for Amber Nicole Duncan, 37, of Copperas Cove will be at a later date.
She died Friday, April 3.
She was born Sept. 20, 1982, in Lampasas to John Doyle Duncan and Sylvia Butler. She graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 2001. She attended Central Texas College. She worked for Goodwill Industries.
Survivors include her mother of Copperas Cove; two sisters, Jamie Duncan-Setley of Copperas Cove and Melissa Walters of Weatherford; and her grandparents of Copperas Cove.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.