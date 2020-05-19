John Doyle Phillips, Jr., 61, of Coventry, CT, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, after contracting COVID-19.
John was born on August 7, 1958, to Doyle and Rada Phillips of Temple, TX. He graduated with highest honors from Temple High School in 1976. He was a member and acolyte of Christ Episcopal Church in Temple. John earned a Bachelors in Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin in 1980 and was a member of the Lamda Chi Alpha fraternity. He obtained a Masters of Public Accounting degree from UT in 1982. John joined Arthur Anderson in Austin upon receiving his Masters degree.
John married the love of his life, Amy Dunbar, at Christ Episcopal Church in Temple, TX, on January 11, 1986. They moved from Austin to San Antonio in 1989 for Amy’s position as an Assistant Professor of Accounting at UT San Antonio. John continued as a Senior Manager with Arthur Anderson in San Antonio until he and Amy moved to Iowa City, Iowa, in 1994, where John joined the PhD program at the University of Iowa.
In 1999, John and Amy moved to Connecticut, where both were on the faculty at the University of Connecticut (UConn). John was an accounting professor for 18 years and the coordinator of the Accounting Ph.D. Program for 9 years before retiring in 2016. While at UConn, he was recognized with multiple teaching awards, including Professor of the Year for the School of Business.
John was also well known in the academic accounting profession for his outstanding research and teaching. In 2010, he received the American Taxation Association (ATA)/Deloitte Innovation in Teaching Award. He also served as the ATA editor of the Journal of American Taxation Association and in 2015, he received the ATA’s Ray Sommerfeld Outstanding Tax Educator Award. He used his award funds and the contributions of his family, friends, and colleagues to establish the John D. Phillips Doctoral Student Award to recognize outstanding accounting doctoral students in overall support of UConn’s doctoral program. John retired from UConn in 2016 due to complications from Parkinson’s dementia.
Survivors include his loving wife of 34 years, Amy Dunbar of Coventry, CT; daughter Jessica Howell of Lombard, IL, and her husband, Ryan; son Leo Yanez of Coventry, CT, and his wife, Megan. John is also survived by his two sisters, Susan Phillips Keilers of Temple, TX, and her husband, Douglas Keilers, and Sharon Phillips Murphy, also of Temple. Surviving grandchildren include Dylan and Madelyn Howell of Lombard, IL, and Madisen and Mason Yanez of Coventry, CT. Nephews and nieces include Ray Keilers and his wife Addie of Oenaville, TX, and great nephews Trey and Sawyer Keilers, both of Oenaville.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Doyle and Rada Phillips; his niece, Marcie Loren Keilers; and his brother-in-law, Jim Murphy.
There will be a “virtual” viewing and celebration of life for John on Wednesday May 20th, at 1 PM local (Central) time. The link to join the virtual celebration of John’s life is http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/91198832 Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon, CT, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. A memorial service for John will be held in Temple at a later date.
Memorials in John’s memory may be made to the John D. Phillips Doctoral Student Award, UConn Foundation, Inc., 2390 Alumni Drive Unit 326, Storrs, CT 06269-3206, Phone 860-486-5000.