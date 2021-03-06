Services for Guadalupe Nim Ramos Gauna, 68, of Temple will be private.
Ms. Gauna died Tuesday, March 2, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 10, 1952, in Yarboro to Domingo Ramos and Carolina Reyes. She graduated high school. She worked for Baylor Scott & White. She was a member of Our Lady Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Survivors include three sons, Rick Torres, John Michael Torres and Mario Gauna Jr.; a brother, Johnny Ramos; a sister, Gloria Santos; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center for funeral expenses.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple is in charge of arrangements.