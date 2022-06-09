Don S. Marshall
Funeral services for Don S. Marshall, 78, of Belton, formerly of Holland, will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, June 10, 2022, at Dossman Funeral Home Chapel with Tony Mahan and Rev. Denise Mikeska officiating. Burial will follow at Mound Cemetery, in Mound.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 6-8 PM Thursday evening at Dossman Funeral Home.
After a lengthy battle with COPD and Heart Failure, Mr. Marshall passed peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on Monday, June 6, 2022.
Mr. Marshall was born January 16, 1944, in Gatesville, the son of Jesse Boyd Marshall and Daisy Belle (Evans) Marshall. He married his loving and devoted wife of 58 years Georgia Belt, October 16, 1964, in Gatesville. He spent a short time in the National Guard. His lifelong career was as a union carpenter and later as in commercial construction working for Drywall Systems, Ace, Inc and Adams Drywall.
Don and Georgia made their home in Holland in November 1977, where they owned and operated Don’s Pit Bar B Que. There they raised both of their daughters and made a lifetime of good friends and cherished memories. In his retirement years he enjoyed selling fresh produce in Holland, until his health declined. Four years ago, they had the opportunity to purchase a home in Belton, next door to their daughter. This was a true blessing for them. He enjoyed riding his scooter next door or sitting on the front porch and watching his grandkids play. He especially enjoyed watching Fisher ride his dirt bike. Fisher often stayed with his Papa and would help him from taking apart the lawn mower to helping fix anything that needed to be done, as he became weaker and in his final weeks he always wanted to go home to Holland. Don was blessed, adored and loved by all 6 of his grandkids, Justin Marshall and wife Michelle, Meredith Mikeska, Dylan Mikeska, Jessalynn Neeley and husband Tyler, Fisher Vannatta and Georgia Kay Vannatta. One great grandchild Kason Marshall who is his triplet. Kason always brightened his Papa’s Day when he visited. He once shared that Kason was all the medicine he needed.
He was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother, William Boyd Marshall.
Survivors include his beautiful wife Georgia Marshall; two daughters, Mary Melissa Mikeska, husband Steven and Myca Dawn Vannatta, husband Brent; brothers, Kennith Marshall, wife Carol of Brenham, TX and Gary Marshall of Mound. He is also survived by nieces, JoEllen Fritz, Paula Noak, Christi Starkey, Nicole Marshall, Whitney Bruton; and nephews Eddie Marshall, Chad Bruton, Clay Bruton and Brandon Belt.
Serving as Pallbearers are Eddie Marshall, David Walker, Billy Walker, Jerry (Bonz) Ayers, Mike Knox, Wayne Smith, James (Roho) LaRocque, and Darren Crawford. Honorary Pallbearers are Justin Marshall, Dylan Mikeska and Fisher Vannatta.
Memorials may be made to the Veterans Outdoors Program, 213 Sebastian Lane, Georgetown, TX 78633.
