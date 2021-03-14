Ernesto Hernandez Jr., age 54, of Temple passed away during the afternoon hours of Thursday, March 11 at his home. Ernesto was born on the 27th day of December in Temple, TX to parents Ernesto Sr. and Jacinta (Resendez) Hernandez.
Ernesto has been a resident of Temple for his entire life. He attended church at St. Mary’s catholic church in Temple. Ernesto and his father were the owners of E & E paving. He was a happy person who loved to listen to music, play guitar, and especially loved the great outdoors. Ernesto will be missed dearly by family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Ernesto and Jacinta.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his two brothers Jim Steven Hernandez of Temple and
Joe Hernandez and wife Terri, sister Gina Hernandez and husband Justin Thong, Nephews Jonathan Gloria, Jeremiah Leyba, Galvin Hernandez, and Damian Thong.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday March 16th at Bellwood Memorial Park at 1 o’clock pm with Father Sang officiating.
Hewett-Arney Funeral of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
