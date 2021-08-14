Private services for Marilee Tucker, 69, of Temple will be noon Tuesday at Brookdale Senior Living in Temple.
Mrs. Tucker died Sunday, Aug. 8, at a local care facility.
She was born April 26, 1952, to Mary Evelyn Johnson and James Lee Hague in Houston. She graduated from Madison High School. She attended Central State University in Washington. She moved back to Texas in 2003.
Survivors include two daughters, Suzanne Michelle Snider and Jennifer Joy Tucker; two brothers, James William Hague and Kenny Hague; and five grandchildren.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center of Temple is in charge of arrangements.