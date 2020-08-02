Services for Joey White, 58, of Temple will be private.
Mr. White died Thursday, July 30, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 7, 1961, to Raymond and Lillie White in Temple. He attended Temple High School. He worked for Walmart. He was a member of Wayman Chapel AME Church in Temple.
Survivors include two daughters, Shayla White of San Marcos and Charqwisha Mathis of Temple; a brother, Michael White of Jacksonville, Fla.; a sister, Valery White Lamar of Fayetteville, N.C.; his mother of Temple; and five grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.