BELTON — Services for Gail Heckman, 78, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Friday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Heckman died Saturday, Jan. 23.
She was born May 28, 1942, in Comfort to Douglas B. and Beatrice Boyne Fuller. She married Fred Heckman on Jan. 28, 1982, in Cameron. She was a switchboard operator. She also worked for Diamond Shamrock Convenience Stores and The HOP. She was a member of the APA and the Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband of Belton; two sons, Phillip Pollard of Belton and Keith Pollard of Troy; a sister, Maria M. Fuller of Grapevine; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.