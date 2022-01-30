BARTLETT — Services for Wayne Jackson Maddux, 68, of Holland will be noon Wednesday in Val Verde Cemetery.
Mr. Maddux died Wednesday, Jan. 26.
He was born June 26, 1953, in Holland to Wilson and Addie Maddux.
Survivors include seven daughters, Tonya Martinez, Crystal Santos and Dorothy Santos, all of Holland, Elizabeth Jobe and Brenda Greenhill, both of Belton, Alice Cooley of Temple and Paula Mabry of Stamford; three brothers, Doug Maddux of Rogers, Joe Lee Maddux of Morgan’s Point Resort and Melvin Maddux of Cleveland, Texas; 20 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Goodnight Funeral Home in Bartlett.