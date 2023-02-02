Services for Mildred Elaine Lam, 81, of Rosenberg will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be at 3 p.m. Saturday in Post Oak Cemetery in Oglesby.
Mrs. Lam died Saturday, Jan. 21.
She was born June 23, 1941, in Pancake to Ellis D. and Eulalia D. Willis.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Luther Lam; and two sons, Russell Luther Lam, and Victor Luther Lam.
Survivors include a daughter, Sherri Meador of Rosenberg; two brothers, David Willis of Granbury and Mike Willis of Greenwood, Fla; a sister, Patricia Willis of Tennessee; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Visitation will be 5-7 pm Friday the funeral home.