CAMERON — Services for Patricia Ann Thompson, 80, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in St. Monica Cemetery.
Mrs. Thompson died Tuesday, Nov. 16, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Feb. 20, 1941, in Cameron to Adolph and Ida Marak Hertenberger. She graduated from C.H. Yoe High School. She retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone. She married Dewey “Butch” Thompson. She was a member of Sts. Cyril & Methodius Church in Marak.
Survivors include her husband of Cameron; a son, Bart Evans of Hye; a daughter, Dene Bertram of Austin; a brother, David Hertenberger of Cameron; a sister, Joyce Vaculin of Cameron; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.