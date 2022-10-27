SAN ANTONIO — Services for Lily Dianne Suniga, 68, of San Antonio and formerly of Temple, are pending with the Neptune Society in San Antonio.
Mrs. Suniga died Tuesday, Oct. 18, at a San Antonio hospice facility.