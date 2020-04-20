Services for Nettie Beatrice Johnson, 80, of Temple will be private.
Mrs. Johnson died Wednesday, April 15, at a Temple hospital.
She was born April 1, 1940, in Marlin to George and Lillie Washington. She married Samuel Johnson on March 23, 1963. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include four sons, Samuel Johnson of Anchorage, Alaska, Bryant Johnson of Dallas, and James Johnson and Joseph Johnson, both of Temple; two daughters, Nettie Johnson and Deborah Rhodes, both of Temple; four brothers, Robert Washington, David Washington, George Washington and James Washington, all of Dallas; three sisters, Bobbie Sweat, Gertrude Craig and Lillie Washington, all of Dallas; 16 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.