SALADO — Services for Dorothy Jean Westlake, 81, of Magnolia and formerly of Salado, will be held in private Saturday in Salado Historic Cemetery.
Mrs. Westlake died Friday, November 25, at her residence in Magnolia.
She was born March 9, 1931, to Elihu Vestal and Mattie Viola Abel Newton in Hillsboro. She graduated from Sunset High in Dallas. She married Richard Westlake on Jan. 6, 1951. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels, Chamber of Commerce Auxiliary and the Salado Public Library.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two sons, Richard Lee Westlake, and Ronald David Westlake; a daughter, Brenda Donise Walker; and ten grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, or a charity of your choice.
Broecker Funeral Home of Salado is in charge of arrangements.