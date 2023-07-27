Services for Patricia Ann Leedy, 78, of Temple will be held in private in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Leedy died Monday, July 24, at a Goldthwaite nursing and rehabilitation center.
She was born Sept. 11, 1944, in Portola, Calif., to Harold Lee and Maxine Merrill Leedy. She was raised and received her education in Fayetteville, N.C. She worked for factories in Michigan and also worked as K-Mart, Target and Walmart for many years. She moved to the Temple area in 1976.
She was preceded in death by one grandchild
Survivors include two sons, James Terlisner of Belton and Christopher Kelley of Tennessee; three daughters, Randi Terlisner, Donna Dixon and Kathy Leedy, all of Temple; a brother, Darryl Leedy of North Carolina; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.