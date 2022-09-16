BELTON — Services for Concepcion “Connie” A. Gonzales, 89, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Gonzales died Tuesday, Sept. 13, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Nov. 25, 1932, in Pawnee to Candelario and Santos Alejandro. She married Lauro S. Gonazales on Aug. 31, 1958, in Temple. She worked as a homemaker. She also attended cosmetology school and worked as a beautician until retiring in 2002.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and one great-grandchild.
Survivors include a daughter, Blanca Gonzales-Morin of Belton; three sons, Roberto Gonzales of Temple, Rene Gonzales of Belton and Rolando Gonzales of Salado; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.