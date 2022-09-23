Services for Edna Mildred Hurta, 95, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Monday at First Lutheran Church in Temple with the Rev. Rusty Campbell officiating.
Burial will be 2 p.m. in Taylor City Cemetery.
Mrs. Hurta died Sunday at a Temple living center.
She was born July 20, 1927, in Taylor to Fritz and Amy Bunge Richter. She graduated from Taylor High School in 1945. She married Edward Hurta on March 31, 1946, and moved to Temple shortly after. She was a member of First Lutheran Church for more than 75 years, where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. She was a member of Herman Sons Life and SPJST Lodge No. 87.
Sje was preceded in death by her husband in 2012; and by a daughter, Jerry in 2011.
Survivors include a son, Dwaine Hurta of Plano.
Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church in Temple.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.