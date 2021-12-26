CAMERON — Services for Idlefousa Garcia, 82, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in St. Monica Catholic Cemetery in Cameron.
Ms. Garcia died Thursday, Dec. 23, at a Cameron nursing facility.
She was born Jan. 23, 1939, in Sharp to Florencio and Felicitas Gomez Garcia. She worked at several restaurants in Cameron for many years, and attended St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron.
Survivors include a sister, Lupe Villanueva.
A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron.