JULIUS LOWE IV
Our beloved, Julius Ceasar Lowe IV “Lil JC” 39, of Temple, Texas, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, in Temple.
Celebration of Life Services will begin with a Visitation on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with wake service following from 6:00pm to 7:00pm. at Branford Dawson Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept 10, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Greater Zion COGIC in Temple with burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Lil JC was born August 1, 1983, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Julius Ceasar III and Carol Lowe. He was a 2002 Temple High School graduate, where he participated in football, basketball, and track. He was employed with Wilsonart at the time of his death. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rev. Julius Ceasar II and Evelyn Lowe; aunt, Essie Kerr; and two uncles, Terrance Lowe and Jeffery Hardrick.
He leaves to cherish his memories his parents, Julius Ceasar III and Carol Lowe of Temple, Texas; fiancé, Ann Daniels of Temple, Texas; one brother, Adrian Lowe of Las Vegas, Nevada; one sister, Andrea Lowe of Houston, Texas; two sons, Kei’Mahri Lowe Freeman and Jayce Lowe both of Temple, Texas; one daughter, Skylin Lowe of Temple, Texas; five nieces, Alexis Moreland of Houston, Texas, Jasmin Taylor of Temple, Texas, Nataly Lowe of San Diego, California, Adrianna Lowe and Lil Lucy both of Las Vega, Nevada; one nephew, Adrian Julius Lowe of San Diego, California; also left to cherish his memories are three bonus children, Marcus Daniels, Annisa Daniels, and Jamar Daniels.
Lil JC was loved by many. His hugs were as if you were hugging a human teddy bear. One of the things we will miss most is his smile, which would electrify the entire room.
