Losa Albarez Amador, 74, of Troy passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in a local hospital. Losa was born to Aurora and Catarino Albarez on March 12, 1945 in Lamesa, Texas. She spent her days working as an electronic specialist for Texas Instruments. Later in life, she worked as a caregiver for Visiting Angels. Losa was a faithful Christian and a prayer warrior of God. She was always willing to go the extra mile for anybody who needed her. Losa was faithful in spreading the word of God.
Visitation for Losa will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM at Crossroads Church in Belton. Funeral service will begin after the visitation, starting at 10:30 AM with Pastor Harry Thrasher officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial, at Centex Sportsman Club, located at 645 Sportsman Rd, Belton, Texas 76513.
Losa is survived by her husband, Ruben Amador; her son, Darren “Cody” Amador and wife Shatona of Troy; her daughters, Mary McNutt of Troy and Cynthia Stanford of Morgan’s Point; her brothers, Ruben Albarez of Denver City and Catarino Albarez Jr. of Denver City; her sister, Vera Villa of Denver City; her twelve grandchildren; and her fifteen great grandchildren.
Losa is preceded in death by her sons, Herschel “Leroy” Stanford and Jimmie Vaughn Stanford Jr; her brother, Raul “Rudy” Albarez; and her parents.
