ROCKDALE — Services for Gloria Ebarb, 85, of Austin and formally of Thorndale will be private.
Mrs. Ebarb died Saturday, July 25, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 23, 1934, in Tracy to Claude Hampton and Eunice Jewel Baird McCoy. She married Ellis Edward Ebarb in January 1953. She helped operate The City Dump restaurant and The Hatfields and McCoys convenience store/restaurant.
Survivors include her husband of Austin; two daughters, Cheryl Haber of Austin and Rhonda Gilchrist of Hutto; a son, Doyle Ebarb of Austin; a brother, Charles McCoy of Thorndale; a sister, Kaye Blunt of Austin; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.