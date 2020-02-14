CAMERON — Services for Minnie Dee Brown, 86, of West Point and formerly of Minerva will be 2 p.m. Monday at the Pavilion in Minerva Cemetery.
Ms. Brown died Thursday, Feb. 13, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Jan. 29, 1934, to Alfred and Daisy D. Bounds Morrison.
She was preceded in death by a son, William Douglas Brown; a grandchild; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include two daughters, Naomi White of Milano and Rebecca Woods of West Point; a sister, Jewel LaRue of Pflugerville; four grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.