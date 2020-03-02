ROCKDALE — Services for Mary Olive Spivey Sugg, 87, will be private.
Mrs. Sugg died Saturday, Feb. 22.
She was born June 29, 1932, in Moultrie, Ga. She graduated from high school in Wilson, N.C. She received a degree from Meredith College in Raleigh, N.C. She married Robert “Bob” Russell Sugg Jr. on June 24, 1954. She was a teacher.
Survivors include a son, Robert Russell Sugg III; a daughter, Connie Sugg Claeys; a sister, Connie Williams; a brother, Edwin “Buck” Spivey; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.