Services for Evelyn Willis Gover, 88, of Pendleton were held Monday, Jan. 17, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial was in Pendleton Cemetery.
Mrs. Gover died Wednesday, Jan. 12, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Nov. 23, 1933, in Belton to Richard Bruce and Dama Armstrong Willis. She graduated from Temple High School in 1950. She attended Temple Junior College. She married Charles Gover at her home on New Year’s Eve of 1951. She worked as the president’s secretary at Temple Junior College and later worked as the secretary for the superintendent at Troy ISD. She also was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband of Pendleton; three sons, Bryan Allen “Buzzy” Gover of Temple, Brice Gover of Belton and Randy Gover of Mineral Wells; and three grandchildren.