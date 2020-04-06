ROCKDALE — Mary Ann Nieto, 91, of Round Rock and formerly of Rockdale died Monday, April 6, at a Round Rock assisted living center.
Services will be private.
Mrs. Nieto was born March 25, 1929, in Sharp to Ignacio and Anita San Miguel Munoz. She graduated from Sharp High School. She attended nursing school in San Antonio. She married Heraclio Eddie Nieto on June 11, 1955, in Sharp. She was a nurse and homemaker. She later worked for Walmart in Rockdale. She was a member of First Baptist Church and Meadowbrook Baptist Church in Rockdale.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Oct. 2, 1993.
Survivors include three sons, Eddie Nieto of Round Rock, Paul Nieto of San Antonio and Phillip Nieto of New Bern, N.C.; a brother, Raymond Munoz; three sisters, Annie Rojas, Mary Harriet Ortega and Delores Varela; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Thursday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.