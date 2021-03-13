Services for James Gibson Lewis, 93, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Monday in Wilson Valley Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Lewis died Thursday, March 11, at his residence.
He was born July 20, 1927, in Temple to J. Sparks and Mattie Gibson Lewis. He graduated from high school in California. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He married Betty Hoelscher on Feb. 19, 1950. He worked for the Soil Conservation Service, Ray’s Drive-In Grocery and Jackson Home Health Care.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Donald James Lewis of Austin and David Bryan Lewis of Temple; a daughter, Deborah Corley of Temple; a sister, Barbara Schmid of Robinson; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.