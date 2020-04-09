Services for Visente Albarado, 84, of Heidenheimer will be in July.
Mr. Albarado died Saturday, April 4, at his residence.
He was born July 19, 1935, in Bremond to Joe and Pima Alvarado. He married Rebecca Carmona of Magnolia on Nov. 14, 1958. He was a labor worker. He worked for construction companies, Belco/BFW and Neu-tek Construction Company.
He was preceded in death by a son, Richard; a daughter, Becky; his wife, Rebecca Albarado; and a grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, Vincent Alvarado Jr. of Bastrop and Frank Alvarado of Georgetown; three daughters, Rosa Gray, Christine Rodriguez and Helen Fallis, all of Temple; three sisters, Janie Montelongo, Benarda Perales of Hearne and Manuela Hernandez of Bryan; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.