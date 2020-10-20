CAMERON — Services for John Louis Kestenbaum, 65, of Austin will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Corinth Cemetery near Buckholts.
Mr. Kestenbaum died Friday, Oct. 16.
He was born Sept. 20, 1955, in Cameron to Dana Isaac and Cornelia Beatrice Walschak Kestenbaum. He graduated from C.H. Yoe High School in 1973. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin. He was a political researcher and worked for the University of Texas.
Survivors include four sisters, Mary Kestenbaum of Edmonds, Wash., Betty Perrin of Eugene, Ore., Margaret Green of Buckholts and Kitty Kestenbaum of Austin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Milam Touch of Love c/o Milam County Animal Welfare Resources, 1200 E. Gillis, Cameron, TX 76520; Corinth Cemetery Association, c/o Margaret Green, 2227 S. FM 1915, Buckholts, TX 76518; or Cameron Public Library, 304 E. 3rd St., Cameron, TX 76520.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.