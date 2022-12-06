Terry Humphrey
Terry Humphrey
Terry Humphrey, 63, of Temple passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at his home in Temple.
Memorial service for Terry will be 1 PM Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the American Legion, 1300 South 25th Street Temple, Texas 76504.
Terry was born on April 18, 1959, in El Paso, Texas to Wayne and Janet (Wilder) Humphrey. He grew up in Deming, New Mexico where he graduated high school. After moving to Temple, he met and married the love of his life Patti Urbanovsky on July 10, 2004, in Bell County, Texas.
Terry served in the United States Navy and was a truck driver for a few years. He enjoyed fishing, gambling, traveling, eating out, and most importantly he loved being with his family.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Janet Humphrey.
Survivors include his wife, Patti Humphrey; two daughters, Erin Humphrey of Pennsylvania and Marissa Muchow of Temple; a sister, Lile Gonzales and husband Johnny; a nephew, Ace Gonzales; an aunt, Charlotte Lawson and her husband Ray of Cleburne, Texas; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
