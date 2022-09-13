Services for David Lee Norton, 76, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Friday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for David Lee Norton, 76, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Friday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Norton died Wednesday, Aug. 31, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 30, 1946, in San Francisco to Artie and Barbara Walker Norton. After graduating from high school in California, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served for 26 years. He served on the USS Kittyhawk, Saratoga and Juno. He was deployed to Vietnam and also was stationed in Philadelphia, Pa., and finally Hawaii. He married Pat Miller in June 1968. He retired from military service in 1986 and resided in Hawaii. He moved to Temple in 2005. He worked for Walmart for several years before retiring again in 2010. He was a Christian and attended Baptist churches.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a son, Eric Norton of Temple; a brother, Michael Norton of Rising Star; and a sister, Pam Hernandez of Colorado.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.