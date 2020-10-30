Services for Ana Rodriguez, 43, of Temple will be at a later date.
Ms. Rodriguez died Thursday, Oct. 29, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 21, 1977, in Columbia to Alberto and Sara Marin Rodriguez. She was a Catholic. She moved to Temple in 2018. She earned her degree in graphic design from the Houston Art Institute, and worked in the graphic design industry.
Survivors include her parents of Temple; a brother, Manuel Rodriguez of Columbia; and her grandmother, Marina de Marin of Columbia.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.