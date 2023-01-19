Candace M. Gossage
Candace Gossage, 74, of Wylie, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at her home. The funeral service will be Saturday, January, 21, 2023 at Owens Funeral Home Chapel with Owen Justice officiating. Burial will be at Webb Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, January 20, 2023 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home in Wolfe City.
Candace was born March 11, 1948 in Fort Worth to John and Artrude Talley Myers. She married Joel Gossage September 9, 1972 in Fort Worth. She was employed at Texas Instruments for 25 years and later worked at Scott and White Hospital in Temple. Candace graduated from Paschal high school in Fort Worth and was a member of Oak Park Methodist Church in Temple. She loved shopping, the beauty of the beaches and ocean in Port Aransas, her dogs, soft blankets and snow flakes.
Candace is survived by her husband, Joel Gossage; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Debbie Gossage; daughter and son-in-law, Jenny and Phil Tilley; grandchildren, Harrison, Broderick, Avery, Brooke, Kristen and Carley; her cousin Kim Hollwedel and husband Red, three honorary granddaughters, Maria Howarth, Izzy Howarth and Krista Rios. Numerous cousins and close friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, Artrude and Ralph Houston and two brothers, Randy and Jonny.
