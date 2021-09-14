Lynda Anne Dowell
Funeral service for Lynda Anne Dowell, 71, of Moody will be 2 pm Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at First Assembly of God of Moody, Texas. Burial will follow at Moody Cemetery.
Visitation will be Monday September 13, 2021, from 5 pm to 7 pm at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mrs. Dowell died Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at her home in Moody.
Lynda was born on August 31, 1950, in Temple Texas to Robert Wayne Carter, Sr. and Billie Gwynell (Richey). She married Ronny Dowell in Belton on January 30, 1981. She worked with the Santa Fe railroad for 15 years as a train operator and clerk then went on to become a hairstylist until she retired; she also was a substitute teacher for many of her children and their friends. Lynda had a passion for helping people and always being there when someone needed her. She was a member of the First Assembly of God in Moody.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Maggie Dowell, her parents Robert Carter, Billie Whitworth, and her step father Eddie Whitworth.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Clint Arthur; three daughters, Shay Maddison, Nickki Dowell and Megan Dowell; a brother, Bobby Carter; two sisters, Mickye Hearell and Pam Hensley; five grandchildren, Baylie Maddison, Emree Maddison, Casey Arthur, Luke Vasquez and Renleigh Vasquez; two great grandchildren and five bonus children, Jennifer Stepp, Krystin Norman, Mandy Jo Norman, Victoria Cox and Chambrey Chapman.
