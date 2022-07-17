Services for Raymonde Georgette Bentley, 94, of Temple will be 9 a.m. Tuesday in Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery.
Mrs. Bentley died Wednesday, July 13, in Temple.
She was born April 27, 1928, in Vernon, France to Robert Maurice Martin & Suzanne Georgette Huscenot. She was a homemaker, drycleaner, waitress and server. She owned Frenchie’s Lounge. She worked for Piccadilly. She was a Catholic. She married John Bentley in 2000.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and two daughters, Genevieve Ceman and Margaret Moffitt.
Survivors include two daughters, Jaqueline Hardin of Belton and Marie Perkins of Temple; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.