ROCKDALE — Services for Beverly A. Carney, 70, will be private.
Mrs. Carney died Saturday, May 2, at her residence.
She was born June 26, 1949, in Pittsburgh to Bruce “Bill” and Nadine Parrish. She graduated from Bethel Park High School. She attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. She married Dennis Carney in August 1968. She co-owned an orchard business in Cashmere, Wash.
Survivors include her husband; five children, Dennis Carney Jr., Stacy Vickrey, Kevin Carney, Kimberly Secrist and Melanie Moody; a brother, Bruce Parrish; and 11 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
Visitation will be noon to 5 p.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.