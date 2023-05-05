WACO — Services for Kelley Ann Knox, 73, of Temple will be 1 p.m. today at Bethel Independent Methodist Church in Temple.
Mrs. Knox died Sunday, April 23, in Temple.
She was born in Waco to Lawson and Bessie Lee Williams. She attended Waco ISD schools. She attended several colleges and received medical certificates as a certified nursing assistant, a med tech and phlebotomist. She was a child advocate for CASA. She moved to Temple in 1993. She married Ernest T. Knox on Feb. 14, 1999, in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two daughters, Tawanna J. Chase and Leigh D. Chase; two sisters, Lois Garfield and Helen Reed; and nine grandchildren.
WH Littles & Sons Mortuary of Waco is in charge of arrangements