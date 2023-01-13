WACO — Services for Brandy Lynn Diaz Stewart, 37, of Waco will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Pecan Grove Funeral Home in Waco.
Burial will be in Cottonwood Cemetery in Waco.
Mrs. Stewart died Monday, Jan. 9, in Waco.
She was born May 5, 1985, in Bryan to Tommy Diaz and Patsy Murphy. She graduated from Bruceville-Eddy High School in 2003. She attended McLennan Community College. She married Demetrius Stewart.
Survivors include her husband of Waco; three sons, Davon Stewart, Jakobe Stewart and Kayden Stewart; her father and stepmother, Tracy Diaz; and eight brothers, Jeffery Diaz, Kody Murphy, Joshua Murphy, Michael Maldonado, Thomas Diaz, Taylor Diaz, Taitum Diaz and Trevor Diaz.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.