BELTON — Services for Kenneth R. Roberts, 74, of Cibolo and formerly of Belton will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Roberts died Thursday, Dec. 19.
He was born May 14, 1945, in Killeen to Thomas Lee and Violet Marie Cunningham Roberts. He was a graduate of Belton High School in 1965. He attended the Temple Police Training School and the National Institute of Technology (A.S.) after serving in the U.S. Air Force. He married Gloria Ann Grover on Nov. 27, 1965.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include a son, Wesley Roberts of Cibolo; four daughters, Patricia Randle of Lake Orion, Mich., Pamela Daby of Cibolo, Priscilla Roberts of San Antonio and Paula Smith of Plano; a brother, Randy Roberts; four sisters, Janice Foster, Nelda Roberts, Dolores Farmer and Lisa Welch; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Dossman Funeral Home.