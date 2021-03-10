Services for John C. Harrell Jr., 72, of Cego will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Harrell died Sunday, March 7, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 21, 1948, in Greensboro, N.C., to John C. Sr. and Clementine Harrell. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. He was a member of the American Legion in Temple, the V.F.W. and St. John’s Episcopal Church in Marlin.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Katie Elliott.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela Harrell of Cego; nine children, Chris Garcia of Jerseyville, Heather Jackson of Fort Worth, John Elliott of Flat Rock, Mich., Joshua Elliott and Brandon Elliott, both of Warren, Mich., Crystal Bower and Jason Elliott, both of Sterling Heights, Mich., Robert Elliott of Farmington Hills, Mich., and Matthew Elliott of Temple; three sisters, Janet Dow of Trinity, N.C., Carolyn Hill-Fotouhi of Ringoes, N.J., and MaryLynn Fancher of Frisco; 39 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John’s Episcopal Church in Marlin.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.