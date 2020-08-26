Services for Joseph E. “Joe” Winston II, 74, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. H. K. Ballard officiating.
Mr. Winston died Friday, Aug. 21, at a local hospital.
He was born Jan. 6, 1946, in San Angelo to Joseph E. and Frances May Jones Winston. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He attended Temple Junior College. He received a bachelor’s degree from North Texas State University in 1972. He received a master’s degree from Texas A&M University in 1976. He married Deborah Spoonts on Jan. 1, 1971. He was a teacher. He worked for Hill College, Beaumont Independent School District and Belton Independent School District.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two sons, Joseph E. Winston III of Beaumont and Brandon F. Winston of Austin; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.