Concepcion Medrano, 84, of Bruceville-Eddy died Monday, Dec. 6, at his residence.
Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Medrano was born Dec. 8, 1936, in Pearsall to Nicolas and Anastacia Patino Medrano. He grew up and attended school in Pearsall. He married Petra Torres, and she preceded him in death in April of 2010. He worked as a security guard for 30 years in Indianapolis, Ind., before retiring in 1983. He moved from Indiana to Bruceville-Eddy, where he lived for the past 25 years. He worked for Hillcrest Cemetery as a landscaper for 10 years before retiring in 2005.
He also was preceded in death by a son, Concepcion Medrano Jr.
Survivors include three daughters, Belinda Salazar and Yulis Gonzales, both of Bruceville-Eddy, and Arcelia Rodriguez of Valley Mills; six sons, Nicolas Medrano and Everado Medrano, both of Temple, Valdamar Medrano, Alejandro Medrano and Jenaro Medrano, all of Moody, and Conrado Medrano of Evant; 27 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.