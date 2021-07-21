Services for Lorene Galler Glaser, 107, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Bellwood Memorial Park with the Rev. Rusty Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Glaser died July 12 at her residence.
She was born June 22, 1914, in Lilac to Frank and Anna Zander Galler. She attended school at Norman Valley in Milam County. She married John Glaser on Sept. 7, 1938. She was a seamstress and worked for Levi’s. She was a member of First Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Nov. 13, 2019.
Survivors include a son, Don Glaser; a daughter, Marjorie Boatman; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church; or VFW Post No. 1820.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.